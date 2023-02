SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said a man and woman were arrested after a chase ensued in the streets of Salinas.

Alexis Villafuerte, 23, and Carolina Anaya, 23, were arrested a taken to Monterey County Jail.

Police said Villafuerte was driving too fast and ran a stop sign. When an officer told him to stop he took them on a chase instead.

An unregistered loaded firearm was also found in Anaya's possession.