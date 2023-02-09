Gary Payton II failed physical may cut Warriors reunion short

UPDATE: Feb. 10, 2023, at 4:26 p.m.- A failed physical has put the Warriors trade for Gary Payton II in jeopardy reports multiple NBA insiders.

Just in: A failed physical exam of Gary Payton II has placed the Golden State-Portland-Detroit-Atlanta four-team deal in serious jeopardy, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Payton's core muscle injury could sideline him for up to three months following a Warriors exam. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2023

The Warriors have until Saturday to go through with the trade.

UPDATE: Feb. 9, 2023, at 12:13 p.m.- In what has been a trade deadline for the ages the Golden State Warriors are bringing back a familiar face after a trade with the Portland Trailblazers.

Gary Payton II, who was instrumental in the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA Finals will make his return to the bay after departing in free agency this offseason. The Warriors will send five second-round picks to the Trailblazers that they acquired for trading James Wiseman earlier Thursday.

Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade to send James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Woj.

The Warriors are sending the 2020 number two overall pick for small forward Saddiq Bey who is averaging 14.8 points, on 40% shooting. Bey is hitting 3's at a 34.5% clip this season.

Bey was drafted by the Nets in 2020 with the 19th overall pick.

Bey was also traded to the Hawks immediately after for five second-round picks.