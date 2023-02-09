Skip to Content
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 20,000

The son of Turkish Durmus Kilinc, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
AP
The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is now at least 20,451, according to authorities.

In Turkey, the death toll has risen to at least 17,134 with 70,347 others reported injured on Thursday, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

The total number of deaths in Syria climbs to at least 3,317 — including 1,970 in rebel-held areas in the northwest according to the White Helmets civil defense group, and 1,347 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria — according to Syrian state media. 

The total number of injured people in Syria across all affected territories rose to 5,245, with 2,295 in government-controlled and 2,950 in the rebel-held areas.

At least 75,592 people have been injured in Syria and Turkey, according to figures from the Turkish government, the White Helmets and Syrian state media.

