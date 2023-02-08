Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department is asking for the communities help in giving one of their fire captains as much time with his family while fighting Stage 4 brain cancer.

Captain Brian Tracy was diagnosed with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer. Brian and his doctors are working to keep cancer at its current size. Tarcy has been with the fire department since 2006.

Captain Tracy recently retired from the department after his diagnosis to give him as much time as possible with his wife Stephanie and daughter Stella.

Brian Tracy was born and raised in Santa Cruz. He graduated from Harbor High School in 1999 and followed in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career as a Santa Cruz City Firefighter. Brian was excellent at his craft and rose quickly through the ranks, eventually being promoted to Fire Captain in 2020. As a member of the fire service, he served his community, and the greater state of California with commitment, honor, and professionalism. Brian had a knack for training, and eagerly gave back to future generations of Firefighters by becoming part of the County's live fire training Cadre. This crucial Cadre keeps Firefighters at the forefront of their profession by teaching them about the ever-changing strategies and tactics of fire through training in live fire conditions. GoFundMe for Captain Brian Tarcy

Donations will be used to offset medical costs and give Captain Tracy as much time with his family. You can donate here.

Tickets for the Santa Cruz Warriors game on March 11 will also go toward Captain Tracy and his family. Only tickets purchased at the Santa Cruz Fire Admin office (230 Walnut Ave) and Watsonville Fire admin (370 Airport Blvd) will go towards Brian and his family.

Tickets can be purchased only with cash.