King City man arrested after gun parts found under bedridden minor with cerebral palsy

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police along with Greenfield Detectives, King City Detectives, Homeland Security Investigations, and the SMCTF served three warrants in King City leading to the arrest of a man on Wednesday.

The warrants were served on the 600 block of Luckett Street, the 900 block of Broadway Street, and the 100 block of River Drive. Reynaldo Juarez, 23, was charged with manufacturing firearms, possession of an illegal assault weapon, child cruelty and other charges.

Police found an illegally manufactured "Glock switch," a second illegally manufactured firearm and numerous kits to make additional firearms including the tools and parts to make them. Several firearms parts were found underneath a 17-year-old's leg who suffers from cerebral palsy and is bedridden.

Reynaldo Juarez, 23, photo courtesy of Soledad Police.

His bail is set at $105,000 and he was taken to Monterey County Jail.

Soledad Police say more arrests are expected in this case as this investigation continues.