Three dead, one hospitalized in Gilroy after suspected fentanyl overdose: sheriff

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Three men have died and a fourth man is recovering in the hospital after a suspected fentanyl overdose on the 10000 block of Garcia Lane, per the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, deputies found four men, all in their 50s, that were not responsive. They were given Narcan immediately, said deputies.

CAL FIRE pronounced three of the four men dead. As of Tuesday, it is unclear how the fourth man is doing, per KTVU.

Deputies believe that the men died because of fentanyl ingestion but the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office said just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is enough to kill someone. Victims can also unknowingly take fentanyl when it’s clandestinely laced in fake prescription pills or other drugs.

According to the California Department of Health, there were  6,843 opioid-related overdose deaths in California in 2021, and 5,722 of these deaths were related to fentanyl. 

 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

