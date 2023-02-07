Carmel High Principal put on administrative leave, parents left with few details of allegations

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a special meeting the Carmel Unified School District has chosen to put Carmel High School Principal Jonathan Lyons on administrative leave until the end of 2023.

Superintendent Ted Knight says after the year is concluded Lyons would be put in another position within the school district but did not disclose what that new position would be.

Lyons was put on administrative leave in December due to a mishandling of student conduct and behavior detrimental to students and staff, said Knight.

There was a special meeting held Tuesday morning and parents said they were given less than 24 hours notice of the meeting. The meeting was for “public employee discipline/dismissal/release.”

Supporters of Jonathan Lyons are frustrated with the decision to remove him as principal of Carmel High School.

Those who attended the meeting, like Lyons, think not all of the details were given.

“We don't know all the details of this case,” Phil said. “But just on paper, it looks like there's been some actions here that are there that are not. Right. And in defense of John Lyons, we just feel like there's more to this story that we're not hearing and we'd like, you know, further discussion to the community at large about it.”

Some like Meica Bruno and Tracy Henderson even feel there’s another reason for his removal.

“The reputation that Carmel had a while back, it's not there anymore,” Bruno said. “Our staff members, teachers, they're all afraid of speaking out because of retaliation, because they will get fired. And we've seen that happening.”

“There has been no education code violation, no criminal code violation,” Henderson said. “There have been people interviewed. There's been no wrongdoing found. This is straight-up retaliation. And I encourage John Lyons to file suit against the district.”

Knight responded to this thought given by the parents.

Knight says he’s asked the board and his employees…

“Please investigate that. I'm not above that. I welcome that investigation. I would love to have my name cleared and be proven by an outside investigator that's not in my chain of command, that this was in no way a retaliation, but instead was me holding an employee accountable for their failure to protect the safety of children.”

“First and foremost, my responsibility is to our children and our student's safety,” Knight said. “And so if I have claims that someone has brought forward that those claims are not being reported or not being adequately addressed, that is where I have to stand up and do the right thing, regardless of my personal feelings towards any of our employees.”

One other thing the parents KION spoke to were bothered about was a lack of transparency during this whole process.

The superintendent did understand the parents' frustrations but wanted to be sure all the information they had wouldn’t encroach on the staff or hamper the investigation.

The district released a statement after the meeting only saying the investigation is ongoing. They’re turning reports over to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, and the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.