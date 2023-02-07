Amid food inflation, consumers turn to dollar stores

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Food prices continue to rise on the Central Coast and across the country. Consumers are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks.

"We used to buy our groceries at Costco, and now we don't have enough money to buy our groceries there." local shopper Sharron Bajaras said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, food prices have risen ten percent in the last year.

Foods such as butter, lettuce, and eggs have gone up. Economist, Dairo Romero, said that egg prices have gone up because of bird flu. Romero also added that there are other factors as to why food prices have gone up.

"It's all been a problem of inflation and paying more for food," Romero said. "Making everything more expensive is the excessive demand for products and the short supply of those products."

Consumers like Bajaras had to switch supermarkets because of the high prices.

"I go to the 99-cent store and come here," Bajaras said. "Dollar Tree es una tienda muy buena.

Bajaras dijo que ella y su familia tuvieron que reducir el consumo de carne para ahorrar algo dinero. And it hasn't been easy for her two teenage sons, who love to eat.

"We don't eat as much meat as we used to," Bajaras said. "It's too expensive."

Economists have some tips for consumers to save money when it comes to buying food.

"People have to cut back on certain foods, if meat is more expensive, see if chicken is cheaper," Romero said. "They have to cut back on certain foods and look for other foods that are cheaper and more nutritious."

Romero also added that he will not know when food prices will go down.