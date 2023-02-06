Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the community's help for a suspect who allegedly stole $8,000 from the Grocery Outlet on North Main Street.
Police said that the man forced his way into the mangers office at the Grocery Outlet and stole approximately $8,000. Officers said that the victim fled in a unknown black vehicle.
If you have anymore information on the victim, you are asked to call Salinas Police at 831-970-9718.