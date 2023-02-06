Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the community's help for a suspect who allegedly stole $8,000 from the Grocery Outlet on North Main Street.

Police said that the man forced his way into the mangers office at the Grocery Outlet and stole approximately $8,000. Officers said that the victim fled in a unknown black vehicle.

Alleged suspect gets into black vehicle outside of the Grocery Outlet. Photo courtesy of Salinas Police

If you have anymore information on the victim, you are asked to call Salinas Police at 831-970-9718.