Monterey Bay F.C. 2 playing in Salinas starting this summer

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are a Salinas soccer fan, you can rejoice on Monday

Monterey Bay F.C. announced that they will have a developmental club called Monterey Bay F.C. 2. MBCFC2 will be based in Salinas and they will begin league play in the Southwest Division of USL League Two this summer.

The team told KION that the stadium that they will be playing their home games at is to be determined. League play begins in early May and runs through mid-July, with each team playing 14 matches.

Head Coach and Sporting Director Frank Yallop said that this is a monumental announcement for the organization who has been looking to have a developmental team.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the region to have an amateur team that creates a clearer path to the first team,” Yallop said. "Aspiring young players in the area can play for MBFC2 with an eye towards our USL Championship side."

Salinas native and current Union assistant coach Ramiro Corrales will be serving as the head coach for Monterey Bay F.C. 2. Corrales is excited to mentor some of these soccer players who grew up in his hometown.

"Overall, this team will benefit the first team because I’ll be looking for that diamond in the rough so to speak," Corrales said. "Whether that's in Salinas, Watsonville, wherever that might be, we’re always looking for young players who can help the first team down the line."

The club said that the developmental club is the first step in the overall growth and expansion for the Crisp and Kelp.

“USL League Two offers fantastic playing opportunities for our young players in the area, and we are excited to extend our MBFC programs and resources to those players,” Monterey Bay F.C. Club Development Officer Neil Diaz said.

More information about MBFC2 will be released in the next coming weeks. Open tryout dates will be released in the coming weeks.