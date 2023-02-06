Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:53 AM

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive

Hollister Police

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night.

Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call Hollister Police's non emergency line at 831-636-4331.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content