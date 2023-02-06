Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night.

Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call Hollister Police's non emergency line at 831-636-4331.