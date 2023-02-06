Darlene Acosta resigns from King City Council due to health reasons

KING CITY, Calif., (KION-TV): On Monday morning, King City District 1 Council Member Darlene Acosta has submitted a letter of resignation from the City Council due to health reasons.

The city said that Acosta will remain at her position until Feb. 14. In a statement, Acosta said that it was one of her greatest honors to serve in the City Council.

“I have considered it an extreme privilege to serve our community as a member of our City Council," Acosta said. "I would like to express my deepest appreciation to all the Council, City staff and constituents for your support, friendship, professionalism, and great work to make King City a better place for everyone."

King City Mayor Mike LeBarre said that Acosta will be difficult to replace on the City Council.

"Councilwoman Acosta has been an amazing advocate for our community, her perspective and straight forward discussions have helped shape policies that have greatly benefited our community," LeBarre said.

Acosta has served on the City Council since 2014 and was recently reelected to her third term last November.

The city said that they will begin discussions on how to fill Acosta's seat during the City Council meeting on Feb. 14.