Bill Murray tees off at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - Groundhog Day marked the first round of competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and actor-comedian Bill Murray celebrated the occasion with a round of golf at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Having played in the tournament for years, Murray has developed a cult following, drawing some of the largest crowds at the event.

Cathy Brown lives in Watsonville, regularly making the trip to Pebble Beach for the tournament.

"He is a great guy to follow," Brown said. "He brings out a lot of fans."

Brown said she has watched Murray compete in the event for years. Each time, she goes home with a new story to tell.

"He came over, took my apple, took a big bite out of it, and gave it back to me," Brown said. "I was just in amazement standing with it. Everyone was chuckling, and we followed him for the rest of the day of course."

While Brown is from the Central Coast, other fans travel great distances to see Murray in action. Brody Goins traveled over 2,000 miles for this year's tournament.

"I came all the way from Nashville, Tennessee, just to see him," Goins said. "He's my favorite. I have his jersey on and everything."

Goins not only donned a Bill Murray "Space Jam" jersey but also a "Caddyshack" golf towel.

"He saw me after so many holes and came right up to me and signed it," Goins said. "It is just amazing that he sought me out of everybody."

Goins' experience is just one of many throughout the years as Bill Murray continues to make memories by doing what he does best.

"He's hilarious," Brown said. "He can come up with random things to get everybody laughing."