Capitola Police warns community of an increase in catalytic converter thefts

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV): On Wednesday afternoon, Capitola Police is warning the community of an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Police told KION that they have gotten four reports of catalytic converter thefts in the last five days and three of them involve Honda Accords.

Detective Sergeant Leo Moreno said that most of these thefts are taking place in the overnight hours. While they are still in the early stages of the investigation, Moreno believes these thefts are random.

Police advises the community if they can to have your repair shop engrave your vehicle’s VIN, park your car in a garage if you can and park in front of security cameras.

Moreno says if you see a theft happening in real time do not confront the suspect.

"If you see a theft happening, do not confront them for your safety," Moreno said. "Please call 911 so that we can respond as quickly as we can."

If you see suspicious activity involving individuals under a vehicle or with tools during late night hours, call the police department's non-emergency dispatch 831-471-1141.