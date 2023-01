Algunos hoteles ofrecen tarifas más bajas para los evacuados en los Condados de Santa Cruz y Monterey

Adobe Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea (831)-624-3933 Carmel Country Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea (831)-625-3263 Carmel Wayfarer Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, (831)-624-2711 Coachman's Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, (831)-624-6421 Cypress Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, 831-624-3871 Forest Lodge, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-7372 Hofsas House, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-2745 Horizon Inn/Ocean View, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-5327 Hotel Carmel, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-9800 Hotel La Playa, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-6476 Lamplighter Inn, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-7372 Pine Inn, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-3851 Tradewinds Carmel, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-2776 BLu Pacific Hotel, Monterey, 831-373-3081 The Inn at 1252 Monterey, 831-372-2908 InterContinental The Clement, Monterey, 831-375-4500 Marriott Monterey, Monterey, 831-649-4234 Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, Monterey, 831-920-6710 Portola Hotel & Spa at Monterey Bay, Monterey, 866-711-1734 Lovers Point Inn, Pacific Grove, 831-373-4771 The Old St. Angela Inn, Pacific Grove, 831-372-3246

