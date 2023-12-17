Guerra entre Israel y Hamas en vivo: combates en Gaza, situación de los civiles y más

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – DECEMBER 04: Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, grieves at the funeral for Col. Asaf Hamami, commander of Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade, at the Kiryat Shaul cemetery on December 04, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces announced the death of Col. Hamami, who was initially believed to have been kidnapped during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack. However, it was later determined he was killed during the initial attack while defending Kibbutz Nirim. Based on the findings, the chief rabbi, determined he can be buried according to Halacha (Jewish law) despite his body remaining in Gaza. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

