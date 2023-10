Famosos reaccionan a la muerte del actor Matthew Perry

I was so lucky to be in this photo and more lucky still to have been a part of such an amazing cast. My first big job. Everyone was so kind and I made an utter ass of myself in front of my sitcom hero, @MatthewPerry. He was kind, genuine, offered advice and inspired confidence.… pic.twitter.com/YouwnuZAzD — Sterling Knight (@SterlingKnight) October 29, 2023

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

