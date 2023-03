India da la bienvenida a sus primeros guepardos recién nacidos en más de siete décadas

From bad news yesterday to renewed hope for #ProjectCheetah this morning. Female cheetah Siyaya gave birth to four healthy cubs. Today, CCF Conservation Biologist Eli Walker confirmed and made visual contact (they’re ~5 days old) in the nest. He took the first photos/videos. pic.twitter.com/gagpTRIxfv — Cheetah Conservation Fund (@CCFCheetah) March 29, 2023

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.