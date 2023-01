Muere a los 38 años Jay Briscoe, estrella de la lucha libre estadounidense

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family.Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.