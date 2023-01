“Una emergencia muy significativa”: las tormentas récord en California, que dejan varios muertos, están a punto de intensificarse

Damage to road and catchment basin in the Orcutt area. There are assessment teams surveying the entire County for damage assessments. pic.twitter.com/aC0Qg8s5U7 — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) January 10, 2023

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.