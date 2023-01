Cierran Parque Nacional Tortugas Secas en Florida debido a la llegada masiva de migrantes cubanos durante el fin de semana festivo

#Breaking: During the past 24 hours, U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to 5 migrant landings throughout the Florida Keys and encountered 88 Cuban migrants. @USCGSoutheast @mcsonews @CBPAMORegDirSE #NewYearsEve #Saturday #florida #Cuba pic.twitter.com/Aq415sNGDa — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) December 31, 2022

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.