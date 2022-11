La lava del volcán Mauna Loa va hacia una importante carretera de Hawai, pero el gobernador dice que es seguro visitar la isla

Last night I issued an Emergency Proclamation for the Mauna Loa eruption to allow responders to act quickly or limit access, if necessary, as the eruption continues. pic.twitter.com/j6Ky45Y6KE — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) November 29, 2022

Sharing with you this evening, video from #MaunaLoa’s NE Rift Zone. At ~11 am on Nov 29, 2022, the lava fountains were measured at 35-40 meters (115-148 ft) in height. The second video shows an ‘a‘ā lava flow several meters (yards) thick, moving to the northeast. #MaunaLoaErupts pic.twitter.com/OoOK9kl2y5 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) November 30, 2022

