Estos son los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2023: lista por categorías

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”, Lori McKenna y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”, Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You”, Big Thief

“I Like You (A Happier Song)”, Post Malone and Doja Cat

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”, Liz Rose y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“You and Me on the Rock”, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.