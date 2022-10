Ringo Starr cancela todas las fechas de su gira por Norteamérica tras volver a dar positivo por covid-19

I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒🥦🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/lmniGLE9dZ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 13, 2022

