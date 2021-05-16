Estos son los ganadores de los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards

Noticias CNN

(CNN) — Los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards se entregaron el domingo, con Leslie Jones como anfitriona y Snoop Dogg como DJ de la noche.

Scarlett Johansson fue honrada con el Premio Generation por sus muchos papeles, incluido el de su próxima película a estrenarse «Black Widow». Sacha Baron Cohen recibió el premio Comedic Genius Award.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados y los ganadores.

Sebastian Stan y Anthony Mackie ganaron el premio de mejor pareja por sus actuaciones en «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier».

MEJOR PELÍCULA

«Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Soul»

«To All the Boys: Always and Forever» *GANADOR

MEJOR PROGRAMA

«Bridgerton»

«Cobra Kai»

«Emily in Paris»

«The Boys»

«WandaVision» *GANADOR

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

Carey Mulligan — «Promising Young Woman»

Chadwick Boseman — «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» *GANADOR

Daniel Kaluuya — «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Sacha Baron Cohen — «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Zendaya — «Malcolm & Marie»

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UN PROGRAMA

Anya Taylor-Joy — «The Queen’s Gambit»

Elizabeth Olsen — «WandaVision» *GANADOR

Elliot Page — «The Umbrella Academy»

Emma Corrin — «The Crown»

Michaela Coel — «I May Destroy You»

MEJOR HÉROE

Anthony Mackie — «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier» *GANADOR

Gal Gadot — «Wonder Woman 1984»

Jack Quaid — «The Boys»

Pedro Pascal — «The Mandalorian»

Teyonah Parris — «WandaVision»

MEJOR PELEA

Wanda vs. Agatha — «WandaVision» *GANADOR

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront — «The Boys.»

Final Funhouse Fight — «Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)»

Final Fight — «Zack Snyder’s Justice League»

MEJOR BESO

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline — «Outer Banks» *GANADOR

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh — «Killing Eve»

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo — «Emily in Paris»

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison — «Never Have I Ever»

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor — «Bridgerton»

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

Annie Murphy –«Schitt’s Creek»

Eric Andre — «Bad Trip»

Issa Rae — «Insecure»

Jason Sudeikis — «Ted Lasso»

Leslie Jones — «Coming 2 America» *GANADOR

MEJOR VILLANO

Aya Cash –«The Boys»

Ewan McGregor — «Birds of Prey»

Giancarlo Esposito — «The Mandalorian»

Kathryn Hahn, «WandaVision» *GANADOR

Nicholas Hoult — «The Great»

ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN

Antonia Gentry — «Ginny & Georgia»

Ashley Park — «Emily in Paris»

Maria Bakalova — «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

Paul Mescal — «Normal People»

Regé-Jean Page — «Bridgerton» *GANADOR

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MIEDO

Elisabeth Moss — «The Invisible Man»

Jurnee Smollett — «Lovecraft Country»

Simona Brown — «Behind Her Eyes»

Victoria Pedretti — «The Haunting of Bly Manor» *GANADOR

Vince Vaughn — «Freaky»

MEJOR PAREJA

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo — «Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar»

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan — «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier» *GANADOR

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA — «The Mandalorian»

Lily Collins & Ashley Park — «Emily in Paris»

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova — «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»