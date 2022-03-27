Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022: lista de premiados por categoría

Sergio Gomez

(CNN Español) — Los Premios Oscar 2022 otorgarán un total de 23 estatuillas en las diferentes categorías en las que los nominados compiten. Consulta a continuación como queda la lista completa de ganadores y cuáles son las películas que más galardones obtienen en la gran noche de Hollywood.

La lista se actualizará a lo largo de la noche.

Recuento de las películas con más Premios Oscar de 2022

– ‘Dune’: seis premios (mejor edición de sonido, banda sonora, montaje, diseño de producción, fotografía y mejores efectos visuales)

– ‘CODA’: un premio (mejor actor de reparto)

– ‘Los ojos de Tammy Faye’: un premio (mejor maquillaje y peluquería)

– ‘West side story’: un premio (mejor actriz de reparto)

– ‘Encanto’: un premio (mejor película de animación)

– ‘The Queen of Basketball’: un premio (mejor documental corto)

– ‘The Windshield Wiper’: un premio (mejor cortometraje animado)

– ‘The Long Goodbye’: un premio (mejor cortometraje)

Lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022

Mejor edición de sonido

-Dune – Ganadora

-Belfast

-No Time To Die

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor documental corto

– The Queen of Basketball – Ganador

– Audible

-Lead Me Home

-Three Songs for Benazir

-When We Were Bullies

Mejor cortometraje animado

-The Windshield Wiper – Ganador

-Affairs of the Art

-Bestia

-Boxballet

-Robin Robin

Mejor cortometraje

-The Long Goodbye – Ganador

-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

-The Dress

-On My Mind

-Please Hold

Mejor banda sonora

-Dune – Ganadora

-Don’t Look Up

-Encanto

-Madres Paralelas

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor montaje

-Dune – Ganadora

-Don’t Look Up

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog

-tick, tick… BOOM!

Mejor diseño de producción

-Dune – Ganadora

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

-The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Ganadora

-Coming 2 America

-Cruella

-Dune

-House of Gucci

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – Ganadora

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor fotografía

-Dune – Ganadora

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

-Dune – Ganadora

-Free Guy

-No Time to Die

-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor película animada

-Encanto – Ganadora

-Luca

-Flee

-The Mitchells vs. the Machine

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor actor de reparto

-Troy Kotsur, CODA – Ganador

-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor película

-Belfast

-Coda

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor director

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actriz

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actor

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

– Will Smith, King Richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Cruella

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Mejor guion adaptado

-Coda

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion original

-Belfast

-Don’t Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor canción original

-“Be Alive”, de King Richard

-“Dos Oruguitas”, de Encanto

-“Down to Joy”, de Belfast

-“No Time to Die”, de No Time to Die

-“Somehow You Do”, de Four Good Days

Mejor largometraje documental

-Ascension

-Attica

-Flee

-Summer of Soul

-Riding with Fire

Mejor película internacional

-Drive My Car

-Flee

-The Hand of God

-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

-The Worst Person in the World

