Top 10 safest airlines to fly on right now

A rear view down the aisle of an airplane filled with passengers.

After the mega slump in 2020, the airline industry is looking to get back in the game. Having racked up over $250 billion in losses while lockdown restrictions were in place, airlines are keen to mitigate the losses they’ve incurred. The surge in air travel numbers brings cheer to the beleaguered industry.

Way.com has been keeping track of the current safety procedures and trends for both U.S. and international airlines. Here’s a compilation (in no particular order) of the safest U.S., international, and budget airlines to fly right now according to their air safety crash records.



Hawaiian Airlines

A Hawaiian Airlines jet in the sky.

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 0

Worst crash: None

Hawaiian Airlines is one of the safest airlines in the United States, which should come as no surprise given its sterling crash-free record. The airline has a fleet comprised entirely of Boeing aircraft and an average age of 12.8 years, the third-highest in North America. Its planes are furnished with cutting-edge safety equipment and it has invested extensively in pilot training, including a “One Team Safety” strategy to monitor crew engagement while flying.



Delta Airlines

A delta airlines jet takes off.

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 7

Worst crash: 50 people died in 2006

Delta Airlines is a large American airline that has a strong safety record. It has received multiple honors for its devotion to safety, including being named the “World’s Most On-Time Airline” for several years in a row by FlightGlobal. To protect the safety of its passengers and crew, Delta Airlines says it deploys advanced safety technologies, requires rigorous training for its pilots and crew members, and continually updates its safety measures.



Alaska Airlines

An Alaska Airlines jet in flight.

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 3

Worst crash: 257 people died in the crash of 1979

Alaska Airlines has a strict maintenance program and the best “no fly” list in the industry to keep unsavory characters from getting on the plane. The last accident it had was in January 2000, and its 23 years without a fatal accident makes it one of the safest airlines in the United States. Every plane is checked every three months to make sure it is safe to fly, and it comes with high-tech safety features that let pilots know right away if something could go wrong.



American Airlines

Four American Airlines jets parked at a terminal.

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 14

Worst crash: 271 people died in the crash of 1979

American Airlines is the world’s largest airline in terms of fleet size and revenue. It consistently obtains good safety ratings because of its strong emphasis on maintenance and regulatory compliance. American Airlines received the Airline Transport Association’s Award for Excellence in Safety Management and Operations in 2020, which recognized its commitment to passenger safety in all areas.



United Airlines

A United Airlines jet in flight.

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 11

Worst crash: 111 people died in the crash of 1989

United Airlines is regarded as one of the safest American airlines due to an impressive and lengthy track record of safety. The fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft, such as the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320 NEO, are among the most recent and technologically sophisticated in operation today. United Airlines has developed an emergency response plan for all onboard incidents and state-of-the-art emergency simulators for pilot training. This is in addition to rigorous maintenance and repair routines.



International: Qatar Airways

A Qatar Airways jet rests on the tarmac.

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 0

Worst crash: None

Qatar Airlines is well-known for its world-class service and luxurious in-flight amenities. Not only does it provide highly rated guest services, but it also has stringent safety standards that have earned the airline numerous safety awards.



International: Qantas Airways

A Qantas jet seen from above flying over water.

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 0

Worst crash: None

Qantas Airlines follows a tight set of guidelines for training and maintenance Its fleet contains some of the most current planes on the market. Qantas Airlines provides cutting-edge navigation technology and redundant safety measures as part of its commitment to safety.



International: Etihad Airways

An Etihad Airways plane lifts off the runway.

Major crashes since operations started: 0

Worst crash: None

Etihad Airways is a UAE-based airline that has been flying to places all over the world since 2004. It is consistently regarded as one of the top 10 safest airlines in the world, thanks to an impeccable safety record and advanced security systems.



International: Air New Zealand

An Air New Zealand jet gaining altitude.

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 2

Worst crash: 257 people died in the crash of 1979

Air New Zealand takes safety precautions to new heights (pun intended!). It not only strictly adheres to international rules, but extra precautions set it apart from the competition. It has installed the most advanced avionics systems in commercial aviation and has consistently received high marks for airline safety.



International: Singapore Airlines

A Singapore Airlines jet descending to land.

Major crashes in the last 50 years: 2

Worst crash: 81 people died in the crash of 2000

Singapore Airlines has a long history of safety and has won numerous honors for its safety standards and performance, including being voted the “World’s Best Airline” and the “Best Airline in Asia” by Skytrax. To protect the safety of its passengers and crew, Singapore Airlines uses a mix of technology training for its pilots and crew.



Safest low-cost airlines in 2023

An Air Arabia jet in flight.

Air Arabia

AirAsia Group

Allegiant

Air Baltic

easyjet

FlyDubai

Frontier

Jetstar Group

Jetblue

Indigo

It’s been three years since the pandemic hit. But the question that’s on many travelers’ minds is the same – is air travel safe right now? The American public certainly seems to think so. With borders opening up across the United States and the world, bookings have increased. In fact, the United Nations World Tourism Organization anticipates that travel numbers will reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

