

KELENY // Shutterstock

20 metros with the most tour and travel guides

Tourists and a male tour guide with a microphone in the bus



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina, lighthouse at dusk



Darryl Brooks // Shutterstock

#19. Savannah, Georgia

The cobblestone River Street in Savannah, Georgia



Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#18. Monroe, Louisiana

Rusty bridge over the river downtown Monroe, Louisiana



jack looney photography // Shutterstock

#17. Staunton, Virginia

Historic district view of Staunton, Virginia



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#16. Anchorage, Alaska

Aerial View of a Sunset over Downtown Anchorage, Alaska



Kyle J Little // Shutterstock

#15. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Aerial View of the Virginia Aquarium Dolphin Trip boat



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#14. Logan, Utah

Aerial View of Logan, Utah



Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#13. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans horse and carriage buggy tour



travelview // Shutterstock

#12. San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo at the main historic Monterey Street



Ahturner // Shutterstock

#11. Bend, Oregon

Aerial view of the Old Mill District in Bend



Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Kahului, Hawaii

View of Kahului and the West Maui Mountains



Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#9. Bowling Green, Kentucky

Main streets running through Bowling Green



just.bcreative.net // Shutterstock

#8. Grants Pass, Oregon

Balloon and kite festival in Grants Pass, Oregon



George Sheldon // Shutterstock

#7. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

A Gettysburg battlefield tour bus travels through the center of town



Layne V. Naylor // Shutterstock

#6. St. George, Utah

White temple and red rock mountains in St. George, Utah



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#5. Rapid City, South Dakota

Aerial view of Rapid City, South Dakota



ZakZeinert // Shutterstock

#4. Asheville, North Carolina

The Biltmont Estate in Asheville, North Carolina



Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock

#3. Prescott, Arizona

Aerial view of a fall day in Prescott



J K Laws // Shutterstock

#2. Beckley, West Virginia

This is a photo of the Bridge in Beckley, West Virginia



Ruslan Kalnitsky // Shutterstock

#1. Flagstaff, Arizona

Route 66 logo on the ground in front of historic train station