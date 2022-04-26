

Highest point-scorers in every NBA team’s history

On March 31, 2022, Giannis Antetokounmpo drilled a 25-foot step-back jumper to tie a hotly contested game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Milwaukee Bucks bench jumped to their feet, and despite playing on the road at the Barclays Center, the crowd went wild. In that moment, the “Greek Freak” had not only evened the score with that shot, but he also became the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer—claiming the throne that was previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Now, Antetokounmpo hopes to end the historic season with another NBA Championship under his belt. But he’s not the only franchise-leader in scoring seeking a title this spring.

Last season, the Bucks won the franchise’s first championship in 50 years. For this year’s playoffs, they secured the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. In the Western Conference, top-seeded Phoenix Suns hope to return to the Finals and get the city its first NBA Championship. If that doesn’t whet your appetite for the playoffs, OLBG compiled a list of the highest point-scorers in every NBA team’s history using data from Basketball Reference. Each team’s players were ranked by the number of points they scored for the team over their career, and the top player for every team is included in the list.

LeBron James, who’s included on the list, has scored more postseason points than any other player in NBA history, but this year he’ll be watching from home for only the fourth time in his 19-year career. That’s because the 2020 champion Los Angeles Lakers shockingly missed the playoffs after coming into this season as strong championship contenders. Also absent from the postseason will be James’ teammate Russell Westbrook, who makes an appearance on the list. Read through to see every player who holds the top spot for each of their respective teams.



Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins

– Total points scored: 23,292

– Years played for team: 1982-1994



Boston Celtics: John Havlicek

– Total points scored: 26,395

– Years played for team: 1962-1978



Brooklyn Nets: Brook Lopez

– Total points scored: 10,444

– Years played for team: 2008-2017 (including four seasons with franchise in New Jersey)



Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker

– Total points scored: 12,009

– Years played for team: 2011-2019



Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan

– Total points scored: 29,277

– Years played for team: 1984-1993, 1995-1998



Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James

– Total points scored: 23,119

– Years played for team: 2003-2010, 2014-2018



Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki

– Total points scored: 31,560

– Years played for team: 1998-2019



Denver Nuggets: Alex English

– Total points scored: 21,645

– Years played for team: 1980-1990



Detroit Pistons: Isiah Thomas

– Total points scored: 18,822

– Years played for team: 1981-1994



Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry

– Total points scored: 20,064

– Years played for team: 2009-present



Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon

– Total points scored: 26,511

– Years played for team: 1984-2001



Indiana Pacers: Reggie Miller

– Total points scored: 25,279

– Years played for team: 1987-2005



Los Angeles Clippers: Randy Smith

– Total points scored: 12,735

– Years played for team: 1971-1979 (including seven seasons with franchise in Buffalo, and one in San Diego)



Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant

– Total points scored: 33,643

– Years played for team: 1996-2016



Memphis Grizzlies: Mike Conley

– Total points scored: 11,733

– Years played for team: 2007-2019



Miami Heat: Dwyane Wade

– Total points scored: 21,556

– Years played for team: 2003-2016, 2018-2019



Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo

– Total points scored: 14,291

– Years played for team: 2013-present



Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin Garnett

– Total points scored: 19,201

– Years played for team: 1995-2007, 2015



New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis

– Total points scored: 11,059

– Years played for team: 2012-2019



New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing

– Total points scored: 23,665

– Years played for team: 1985-2000



Oklahoma City Thunder: Russell Westbrook

– Total points scored: 18,859

– Years played for team: 2008-2019



Orlando Magic: Dwight Howard

– Total points scored: 11,435

– Years played for team: 2004-2012



Philadelphia 76ers: Hal Greer

– Total points scored: 21,586

– Years played for team: 1958-1973 (including five seasons with franchise in Syracuse)



Phoenix Suns: Walter Davis

– Total points scored: 15,666

– Years played for team: 1977-1988



Portland Trail Blazers: Clyde Drexler

– Total points scored: 18,040

– Years played for team: 1983-1995



Sacramento Kings: Oscar Robertson

– Total points scored: 22,009

– Years played for team: 1960-1970 (all seasons with franchise in Cincinnati)



San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan

– Total points scored: 26,496

– Years played for team: 1997-2016



Toronto Raptors: DeMar DeRozan

– Total points scored: 13,296

– Years played for team: 2009-2018



Utah Jazz: Karl Malone

– Total points scored: 36,374

– Years played for team: 1985-2003



Washington Wizards: Elvin Hayes

– Total points scored: 15,551

– Years played for team: 1972-1981 (including one season with franchise in Baltimore)

This story originally appeared on OLBG

and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.