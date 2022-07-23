Skip to Content
By
Monarch butterflies have reached endangered status. But it’s not all bad news.


A monarch butterfly rests upon a pink flower


Emma Rubin // Stacker

After record-low counts over the past four years, Western monarch winter populations showed an uptick in 2021

Bar chart showing decline of western monarch population counts


Emma Rubin // Stacker

Monarchs occupied 35% more land in Mexico last winter than in the previous winter

Bar chart showing decline of eastern monarch population counts


Bob Hilscher // Shutterstock

Monoculture and large-scale use of pesticides have impacted pollinator populations

Monarch butterfly being tagged


IrinaK // Shutterstock

Climate change has also disrupted monarch migratory patterns

Monarch butterflies on migration path


Courtesy of Phyllis Schulte

Home gardeners can help.

Monarch caterpillar on milkweed

Stacker

