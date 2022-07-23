Monarch butterflies have reached endangered status. But it’s not all bad news.
Canva
A monarch butterfly rests upon a pink flower
Emma Rubin // Stacker
After record-low counts over the past four years, Western monarch winter populations showed an uptick in 2021
Bar chart showing decline of western monarch population counts
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Monarchs occupied 35% more land in Mexico last winter than in the previous winter
Bar chart showing decline of eastern monarch population counts
Bob Hilscher // Shutterstock
Monoculture and large-scale use of pesticides have impacted pollinator populations
Monarch butterfly being tagged
IrinaK // Shutterstock
Climate change has also disrupted monarch migratory patterns
Monarch butterflies on migration path
Courtesy of Phyllis Schulte
Home gardeners can help.
Monarch caterpillar on milkweed