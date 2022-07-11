American bison are making a major comeback
Darren Baker // Shutterstock
American bison are making a major comeback
American Bison with calf and herd eating grass
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Yellowstone represents the largest conservation herd of buffalo in the US
Bubble map and bar chart showing largest herds of bison as of 2018
Anh Luu // Shutterstock
Bison are critical to the ecosystems they sprang from and the cultural fabric of Indigenous populations
North Dakota bison herd grazing
Geoffrey Kuchera // Shutterstock
The bison’s decimation is due to a constellation of factors—and repopulation efforts are complex
Badlands American bison bull with sunset behind it
Inger Eriksen // Shutterstock
The transfer program takes a long time—and a lot of testing
A large male bison blocking a road
YegoroV // Shutterstock
The goal: A ‘metapopulation’
A herd of bison moves along a river
Comments