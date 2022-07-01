States with the highest rates of depression
fizkes // Shutterstock
#51. Hawaii
Depression rates in Hawaii by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#50. California
Depression rates in California by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#48. Florida
Depression rates in Florida by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#48. Illinois
Depression rates in Illinois by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#47. New Jersey
Depression rates in New Jersey by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#46. Delaware
Depression rates in Delaware by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#45. Maryland
Depression rates in Maryland by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#44. Alaska
Depression rates in Alaska by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#43. South Dakota
Depression rates in South Dakota by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#41. Nebraska
Depression rates in Nebraska by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#41. New York
Depression rates in New York by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#39. Georgia
Depression rates in Georgia by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#39. Virginia
Depression rates in Virginia by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#37. Arizona
Depression rates in Arizona by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#37. Iowa
Depression rates in Iowa by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#35. New Mexico
Depression rates in New Mexico by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#35. Nevada
Depression rates in Nevada by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#33. Connecticut
Depression rates in Connecticut by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#33. Texas
Depression rates in Texas by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#32. Massachusetts
Depression rates in Massachusetts by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#31. Wyoming
Depression rates in Wyoming by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#30. Colorado
Depression rates in Colorado by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#29. Idaho
Depression rates in Idaho by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#27. Kansas
Depression rates in Kansas by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#27. North Dakota
Depression rates in North Dakota by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#26. Michigan
Depression rates in Michigan by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#23. Washington DC
Depression rates in Washington DC by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#23. Minnesota
Depression rates in Minnesota by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#23. Wisconsin
Depression rates in Wisconisn by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#22. Pennsylvania
Depression rates in Pennsylvania by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#21. North Carolina
Depression rates in North Carolina by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#20. Mississippi
Depression rates in Mississippi by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#19. Rhode Island
Depression rates in Rhode Island by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#18. Oregon
Depression rates in Oregon by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#16. New Hampshire
Depression rates in New Hampshire by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#16. South Carolina
Depression rates in South Carolina by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#15. Indiana
Depression rates in Indiana by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#14. Ohio
Depression rates in Ohio by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#13. Maine
Depression rates in Maine by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#12. Montana
Depression rates in Montana by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#11. Missouri
Depression rates in Missouri by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#10. Oklahoma
Depression rates in Oklahoma by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#9. Utah
Depression rates in Utah by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#8. Vermont
Depression rates in Vermont by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#7. Washington
Depression rates in Washington by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#4. Alabama
Depression rates in Alabama by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#4. Arkansas
Depression rates in Arkansas by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#4. Louisiana
Depression rates in Louisiana by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#3. Tennessee
Depression rates in Tennessee by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#2. Kentucky
Depression rates in Kentucky by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
#1. West Virginia
Depression rates in West Virginia by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression
