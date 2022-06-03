Skip to Content
stacker-Science
By
Published 7:02 AM

6 methods scientists are exploring to slow aging


Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

6 methods scientists are exploring to slow aging

Portrait of smiling healthy mature woman in swimsuit


New Africa // Shutterstock

Intermittent fasting

Nutritionist professional with plate of food and measuring tape


smolaw // Shutterstock

Immune system rejuvenation

Medical professional with tablet


totojang1977 // Shutterstock

Targeting cellular senescence

Scientist conducting research with microscope


Canva

Bone loss restoration

Two doctors examine a series of xrays


Alex_Traksel // Shutterstock

Tissue engineering

Scientist looking at microscope in laboratory


angellodeco // Shutterstock

Cellular regeneration

Geneticist working in lab

stacker-Science

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content