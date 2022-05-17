Understanding the connections between mental health conditions and substance use disorders
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
Understanding the connections between mental health conditions and substance use disorders
Close up of young man smoking cigarette outdoors
Maridav // Shutterstock
21% of US adults suffer from mental health disorders
Sad woman looking out window on grey couch
Fergus Coyle // Shutterstock
Family history can influence mental health risk factors
High view of man laying on his side on a bed
fizkes // Shutterstock
Stress and trauma can be contributing factors for developing mental health disorders
Profile vew of female at office desk taking off her glasses
Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
Substance use can increase risk for developing other mental health conditions
Man smoking a cigarette and drinking alcohol in a dark room
Daisy Daisy // Shutterstock
There are many effective drug therapies for treating mental health conditions
Teenage boy looking at prescription medication box
Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock
Targeted behavioral therapies can also help patients with co-occuring mental health conditions
Close-up of psychologist hands holding those of a female patient
Comments