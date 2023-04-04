San Francisco 7-day weather forecast
Stacker created the forecast for San Francisco, California using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 61 °F on Sunday, while the low is 40 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Tuesday, April 4
– High of 53 °F, low of 40 °F (46% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
– Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM
Wednesday, April 5
– High of 52 °F, low of 44 °F (61% humidity)
– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM
– Full moon
Thursday, April 6
– High of 55 °F, low of 47 °F (67% humidity)
– Overcast with a 48% chance of rain (0.2 inches of rain)
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 7:36 PM
Friday, April 7
– High of 55 °F, low of 51 °F (81% humidity)
– Overcast with a 94% chance of rain (1.5 inches of rain)
– Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM
Saturday, April 8
– High of 60 °F, low of 51 °F (64% humidity)
– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
– Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM
Sunday, April 9
– High of 61 °F, low of 52 °F (66% humidity)
– Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM
Monday, April 10
– High of 59 °F, low of 53 °F (83% humidity)
– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:41 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM