Highest-paying business jobs in San Francisco

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

#26. Credit counselors

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $60,920

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)



#25. Tax preparers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,730

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)



#24. Meeting, convention, and event planners

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,790

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)



#23. Fundraisers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,070

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)



#22. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,900

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#21. Training and development specialists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)



#20. Labor relations specialists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)



#19. Logisticians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $94,400

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)



#18. Human resources specialists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $95,460

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)



#17. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $96,830

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

#16. Budget analysts

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,050

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)



#15. Cost estimators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,550

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)



#14. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,850

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)



#13. Compliance officers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $99,460

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)



#12. Loan officers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $100,890

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#11. Insurance underwriters

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,150

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)



#10. Accountants and auditors

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $107,540

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 23,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)



#9. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,370

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 21,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)



#8. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $115,890

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,410

– Employment: 12,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)



#7. Credit analysts

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $117,860

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#6. Financial and investment analysts

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,520

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)



#5. Project management specialists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $124,430

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)



#4. Management analysts

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $125,250

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)



#3. Financial examiners

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $128,280

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)



#2. Financial risk specialists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $139,620

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

#1. Personal financial advisors

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $161,010

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)