Highest-paying business jobs in San Francisco
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
#26. Credit counselors
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $60,920
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
#25. Tax preparers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $66,730
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#24. Meeting, convention, and event planners
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $79,790
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
#23. Fundraisers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,070
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
#22. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,900
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,560
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#21. Training and development specialists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
#20. Labor relations specialists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $91,680
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#19. Logisticians
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $94,400
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#18. Human resources specialists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $95,460
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 15,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
#17. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $96,830
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
#16. Budget analysts
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,050
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#15. Cost estimators
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,550
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
#14. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,850
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
#13. Compliance officers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $99,460
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#12. Loan officers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $100,890
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#11. Insurance underwriters
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $103,150
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
#10. Accountants and auditors
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $107,540
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 23,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#9. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $108,370
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 21,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
#8. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $115,890
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,410
– Employment: 12,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)
#7. Credit analysts
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $117,860
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#6. Financial and investment analysts
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $123,520
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#5. Project management specialists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $124,430
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#4. Management analysts
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $125,250
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 15,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#3. Financial examiners
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $128,280
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#2. Financial risk specialists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $139,620
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
#1. Personal financial advisors
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $161,010
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)