Lowest-paying jobs in San Francisco

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Couriers and messengers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,720

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,270

– Employment: 68,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)

— Modesto, CA ($42,550)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)



#49. Bicycle repairers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,650

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 14,760

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,650)

— Boulder, CO ($40,810)



#48. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,620

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,710

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)



#47. Forest and conservation workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,400

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,690

– Employment: 6,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($43,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($40,500)



#46. Cooks, restaurant

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,290

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,710

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

#45. Cutters and trimmers, hand

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,200

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,330

– Employment: 7,920

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($44,360)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($44,160)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,880)



#44. Bakers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,160

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)



#43. Retail salespersons

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,150

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 38,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)



#42. Telemarketers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,140

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 115,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)

— New Haven, CT ($48,680)



#41. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,090

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 11,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($42,590)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,090)

#40. Passenger attendants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $40,730

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,380

– Employment: 21,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,240)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,730)



#39. Floral designers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $40,430

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)



#38. Food batchmakers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $40,410

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)



#37. Helpers–production workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $40,310

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 202,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)

— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)

— Reno, NV ($41,940)



#36. Food preparation workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,950

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#35. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,910

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)



#34. Bartenders

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,880

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)



#33. Animal caretakers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,720

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)



#32. Gambling dealers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,480

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,960

– Employment: 64,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($50,000)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($45,790)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,250)



#31. Physical therapist aides

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,450

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

#30. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,220

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,990

– Employment: 285,980

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)

— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)



#29. Childcare workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,120

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)



#28. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,980

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,680

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)



#27. Packers and packagers, hand

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,960

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)



#26. Parking attendants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,920

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)

#25. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,840

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)



#24. Baggage porters and bellhops

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,760

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,040

– Employment: 20,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)



#23. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,740

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)



#22. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,730

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– Employment: 132,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)



#21. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,660

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,430

– Employment: 26,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madison, WI ($44,500)

— Wausau, WI ($44,290)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($43,260)

#20. Recreation workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,640

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)



#19. Sewing machine operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)



#18. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,210

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,280

– Employment: 45,350

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($48,810)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($46,520)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($45,140)



#17. Cooks, short order

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,060

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)



#16. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,930

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

#15. Waiters and waitresses

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,630

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 23,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)



#14. Slaughterers and meat packers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,530

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,010

– Employment: 86,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)



#13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,410

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)



#12. Manicurists and pedicurists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,380

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)



#11. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $37,140

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

#10. Cashiers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,910

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 49,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)



#9. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,700

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,400

– Employment: 25,560

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)



#8. Gambling cage workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,530

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,770

– Employment: 11,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,530)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,930)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($35,230)



#7. Dishwashers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,440

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)



#6. Fast food and counter workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,360

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 39,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#5. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,130

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)



#4. Gambling and sports book writers and runners

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,950

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– Employment: 7,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($37,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($35,950)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($34,330)



#3. Amusement and recreation attendants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,560

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)



#2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,320

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)



#1. Cooks, fast food

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,930

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

