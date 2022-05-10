Lowest-paying jobs in San Francisco
The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
#50. Couriers and messengers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $41,720
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,270
– Employment: 68,310
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)
— Modesto, CA ($42,550)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)
#49. Bicycle repairers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $41,650
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,360
– Employment: 14,760
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,650)
— Boulder, CO ($40,810)
#48. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $41,620
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,710
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– Employment: 175,660
– Entry level education requirements: not available
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
— Napa, CA ($42,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
#47. Forest and conservation workers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $41,400
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,690
– Employment: 6,300
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($43,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($40,500)
#46. Cooks, restaurant
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $41,290
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,710
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 1,193,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
#45. Cutters and trimmers, hand
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $41,200
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,330
– Employment: 7,920
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($44,360)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($44,160)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,880)
#44. Bakers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $41,160
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
#43. Retail salespersons
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $41,150
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 38,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,920
– Employment: 3,693,490
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
#42. Telemarketers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $41,140
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,670
– Employment: 115,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)
— New Haven, CT ($48,680)
#41. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $41,090
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,060
– Employment: 11,710
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($42,590)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,380)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,090)
#40. Passenger attendants
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $40,730
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,380
– Employment: 21,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,240)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,730)
#39. Floral designers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $40,430
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,100
– Employment: 36,000
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($44,600)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)
#38. Food batchmakers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $40,410
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,560
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,190
– Employment: 155,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)
— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)
#37. Helpers–production workers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $40,310
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 202,860
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)
— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)
— Reno, NV ($41,940)
#36. Food preparation workers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $39,950
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
#35. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $39,910
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
#34. Bartenders
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $39,880
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
#33. Animal caretakers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $39,720
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
#32. Gambling dealers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $39,480
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 850
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,960
– Employment: 64,700
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($50,000)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($45,790)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,250)
#31. Physical therapist aides
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $39,450
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 670
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,370
– Employment: 42,390
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
— Jackson, MS ($42,210)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
#30. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $39,220
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,990
– Employment: 285,980
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)
— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)
#29. Childcare workers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $39,120
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
#28. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,980
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
#27. Packers and packagers, hand
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,960
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
#26. Parking attendants
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,920
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,210
– Employment: 91,160
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
#25. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,840
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 850
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,960
– Employment: 111,480
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
#24. Baggage porters and bellhops
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,760
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,040
– Employment: 20,530
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)
#23. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,740
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
#22. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,730
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,680
– Employment: 132,100
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)
— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)
#21. Food cooking machine operators and tenders
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,660
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,430
– Employment: 26,710
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madison, WI ($44,500)
— Wausau, WI ($44,290)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($43,260)
#20. Recreation workers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,640
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– Employment: 264,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
#19. Sewing machine operators
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,510
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 910
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
#18. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,210
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,280
– Employment: 45,350
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($48,810)
— Lewiston, ID-WA ($46,520)
— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($45,140)
#17. Cooks, short order
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,060
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 124,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
#16. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $37,930
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,320
– Employment: 114,320
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)
#15. Waiters and waitresses
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $37,630
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 23,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
#14. Slaughterers and meat packers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $37,530
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,010
– Employment: 86,450
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)
#13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $37,410
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,990
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
#12. Manicurists and pedicurists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $37,380
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,480
– Employment: 120,540
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)
#11. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $37,140
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,390
– Employment: 54,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
#10. Cashiers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $36,910
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 49,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
#9. Graders and sorters, agricultural products
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $36,700
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,400
– Employment: 25,560
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)
#8. Gambling cage workers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $36,530
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,770
– Employment: 11,140
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,530)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,930)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($35,230)
#7. Dishwashers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $36,440
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
#6. Fast food and counter workers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $36,360
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 39,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
#5. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $36,130
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 26,910
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
#4. Gambling and sports book writers and runners
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,950
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,110
– Employment: 7,340
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($37,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($35,950)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($34,330)
#3. Amusement and recreation attendants
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,560
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
#2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,320
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)
#1. Cooks, fast food
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,930
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
