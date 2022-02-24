

California Golden Bears’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970

While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the California Golden Bears using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Alex Mack (C)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #21 overall in 2009

– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

– Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (6 Pro Bowls)

#19. David Lewis (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #20 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: Detroit Lions

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#18. Todd Steussie (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 1994

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (2 Pro Bowls)

#17. Kyle Boller (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 2003

– Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#16. Tarik Glenn (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 1997

– Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (3 Pro Bowls)

#15. Duane Clemons (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 1996

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#14. Sean Dawkins (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 1993

– Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Deltha O’Neal (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #15 overall in 2000

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (2 Pro Bowls)

#12. Ted Albrecht (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #15 overall in 1977

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. Tony Gonzalez (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 1997

– Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

– Years as a starter in NFL: 16 (14 Pro Bowls)

#10. Marshawn Lynch (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 2007

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (5 Pro Bowls)

#9. Regan Upshaw (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 1996

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Ken Harvey (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 1988

– Drafted by: Phoenix Cardinals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (4 Pro Bowls)

#7. Tyson Alualu (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 2010

– Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. Andre Carter (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 2001

– Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (1 Pro Bowls)

#5. Rich Campbell (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#4. Chuck Muncie (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 1976

– Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (3 Pro Bowls)

#3. Sherman White (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1972

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (0 Pro Bowls)

#2. Jared Goff (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2016

– Drafted by: Los Angeles Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (2 Pro Bowls)

#1. Steve Bartkowski (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1975

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (2 Pro Bowls)