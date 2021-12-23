

Jacob L. // Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs in San Francisco for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

#50. Carpenters

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,800 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 16,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.



Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#49. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,960 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.



Nicola Forenza // Shutterstock

#48. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,350 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,220)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents. Prepare legal papers and correspondence, such as summonses, complaints, motions, and subpoenas. May also assist with legal research.



welcomia // Shutterstock

#47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,610 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.



kelly // Flickr

#46. Fabric and apparel patternmakers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,250 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,880

– Employment: 4,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($82,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,250)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($62,320)

– Job description: Draw and construct sets of precision master fabric patterns or layouts. May also mark and cut fabrics and apparel.

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#45. Industrial machinery mechanics

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,580 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.



Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#44. Sheet metal workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,900 (#7 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.



Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#43. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,050 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.



Unsplash

#42. Structural iron and steel workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,220 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.



Pixabay

#41. Surveying and mapping technicians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,500 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

Canva

#40. Pesticide handlers, sprayers, and applicators, vegetation

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,140 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,130

– Employment: 23,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,140)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($59,700)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($59,270)

– Job description: Mix or apply pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or insecticides through sprays, dusts, vapors, soil incorporation, or chemical application on trees, shrubs, lawns, or crops. Usually requires specific training and state or federal certification.



Unsplash

#39. Crane and tower operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,780 (#7 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.



Canva

#38. Glaziers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $81,240 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.



Bigflick // Shutterstock

#37. Correctional officers and jailers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,050 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,800

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.



Pixabay

#36. Meter readers, utilities

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,560 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,560)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($76,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($71,420)

– Job description: Read meter and record consumption of electricity, gas, water, or steam.

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#35. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,580 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 16,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.



Jat306 // Shutterstock

#34. Millwrights

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $85,090 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.



g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#33. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $85,380 (#117 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#32. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,180 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 14,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.



Canva

#31. Boilermakers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $87,050 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#30. Postmasters and mail superintendents

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.



fizkes // Shutterstock

#29. Public safety telecommunicators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,100 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,100)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($79,340)

– Job description: Operate telephone, radio, or other communication systems to receive and communicate requests for emergency assistance at 9-1-1 public safety answering points and emergency operations centers. Take information from the public and other sources regarding crimes, threats, disturbances, acts of terrorism, fires, medical emergencies, and other public safety matters. May coordinate and provide information to law enforcement and emergency response personnel. May access sensitive databases and other information sources as needed. May provide additional instructions to callers based on knowledge of and certification in law enforcement, fire, or emergency medical procedures.



Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#28. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,360 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 23,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.



Canva

#27. Traffic technicians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,490 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,140

– Employment: 7,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,490)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($76,870)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($65,580)

– Job description: Conduct field studies to determine traffic volume, speed, effectiveness of signals, adequacy of lighting, and other factors influencing traffic conditions, under direction of traffic engineer.



Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#26. Private detectives and investigators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,550 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,750 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.



Canva

#24. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $90,650 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#23. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $92,800 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.



4 PM production // Shutterstock

#22. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $92,810 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.



NancyS // Shutterstock

#21. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $94,350 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– Employment: 2,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,120)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($93,500)

– Job description: Enforce fire regulations, inspect forest for fire hazards, and recommend forest fire prevention or control measures. May report forest fires and weather conditions.

Canva

#20. Pile driver operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $97,650 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,880

– Employment: 3,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($106,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,650)

– Job description: Operate pile drivers mounted on skids, barges, crawler treads, or locomotive cranes to drive pilings for retaining walls, bulkheads, and foundations of structures such as buildings, bridges, and piers.



Canva

#19. Transportation inspectors

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,000 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.



Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#18. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $99,130 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.



sculpies // Shutterstock

#17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $100,180 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 8,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.



michaeljung // Shutterstock

#16. Power plant operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $102,310 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#15. Property, real estate, and community association managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,770 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,590

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).



Canva

#14. Construction and building inspectors

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,820 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.



kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#13. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $104,970 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.



Canva

#12. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,080 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Lodging managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,560 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#9 (tie). Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,100 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.



Canva

#9 (tie). Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,100 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,500

– Employment: 40,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($84,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,360)

– Job description: Operate or tend machinery at surface mining site, equipped with scoops, shovels, or buckets to excavate and load loose materials.



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#8. Electricians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,680 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 10,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. Insurance sales agents

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $109,540 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.



Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#6. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $110,440 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#5. Advertising sales agents

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $112,850 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.



Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $114,820 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.



Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,830 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



Prath // Shutterstock

#2. Detectives and criminal investigators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,380 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.



Canva

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $182,810 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

