Okssi // Shutterstock

Cats available for adoption in San Francisco

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in San Francisco on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in San Francisco, California.

Petfinder

Pirate and Hazel

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Alaska and Yaqui

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

BOBA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Maki

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

TEDDY

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TJ

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

COLBY

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Cadabra

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Calico

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Abra

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Calico

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Bandit (Bonded With Tully)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Calico

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hersheys

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Macbeth

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Molcajete

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Cuddles (Bonded With Warpaint)

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Siamese

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Warpaint (Bonded With Cuddles)

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Siamese

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Foster Homes Needed for Kittens

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Marmalade

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

SHIRLEY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

WINONA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

QUESADILLA

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

QUESO

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

JADA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Siamese

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Chamomile

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Lady Grey

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Addison

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Yaya

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Exotic Shorthair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

ZOE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

CHILLY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

MITTENS

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Tully (Bonded With Bandit)

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

