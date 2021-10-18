

scarp577 // Shutterstock

Most expensive homes for sale in San Francisco

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in San Francisco, California, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in San Francisco below:

#10. 160 Sea Cliff Ave, San Francisco ($15,950,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,930 square feet; $2,689 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 2626 Filbert St, San Francisco ($15,980,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,185 square feet; $3,818 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 2839 Pacific Ave, San Francisco ($16,950,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 8,650 square feet; $1,959 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 2850 Divisadero St, San Francisco ($17,000,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 7,390 square feet; $2,300 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 2500 Broadway St, San Francisco ($17,000,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,045 square feet; $2,413 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 2660 Scott St, San Francisco ($18,500,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 9,190 square feet; $2,013 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 2698 Pacific Ave, San Francisco ($25,800,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 10,734 square feet; $2,403 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 2828 Vallejo St, San Francisco ($28,000,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 10,345 square feet; $2,706 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 2950 Pacific Ave, San Francisco ($29,500,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 13 bathrooms; 20,000 square feet; $1,475 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 2582 Filbert St, San Francisco ($46,000,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 12,200 square feet; $3,770 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

