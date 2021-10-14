stacker-San Francisco



Zip codes with the most expensive homes in San Francisco metro area

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States today is $281,370, an 11.6% increase over the last year. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without a mortgage.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2021.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the decade following the 2008 recession, and more recently saw a boom during the coronavirus pandemic. Another consideration is the house itself, including what kind of upkeep it requires and those associated costs. Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

How does your zip code rank? See the zip codes with most expensive houses in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro below:

#10. 94062 (Redwood City)

– Typical home value: $2,610,718

– 1 year price change: +16.0%

– 5 year price change: +38.2%

#9. 94025 (Menlo Park)

– Typical home value: $2,692,629

– 1 year price change: +9.6%

– 5 year price change: +28.6%

#8. 94563 (Orinda)

– Typical home value: $2,767,408

– 1 year price change: +28.0%

– 5 year price change: +43.3%

#7. 94528 (Diablo)

– Typical home value: $2,893,872

– 1 year price change: +30.6%

– 5 year price change: +46.3%

#6. 94920 (Tiburon)

– Typical home value: $3,210,115

– 1 year price change: +12.1%

– 5 year price change: +22.3%

#5. 94010 (Burlingame)

– Typical home value: $3,275,878

– 1 year price change: +11.4%

– 5 year price change: +34.2%

#4. 94957 (Ross)

– Typical home value: $3,766,155

– 1 year price change: +14.7%

– 5 year price change: +29.6%

#3. 94970 (Stinson Beach)

– Typical home value: $3,813,637

– 1 year price change: +17.2%

– 5 year price change: +62.4%

#2. 94028 (Portola Valley)

– Typical home value: $3,916,060

– 1 year price change: +6.6%

– 5 year price change: +19.9%

#1. 94027 (Atherton)

– Typical home value: $7,182,301

– 1 year price change: +9.9%

– 5 year price change: +22.9%

