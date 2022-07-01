What to know about carbon-neutral shipping
Using recyclable materials and minimizing packaging cuts down the carbon impact of package waste
Optimized shipping routes can reduce the carbon impact of items
Spreading inventory across multiple warehouses also lessens the impact of shipping
Carbon offsets can make up for the remainder of emissions operators can’t eliminate
Investments in electric transportation will facilitate carbon-neutral shipping
