What to know about carbon-neutral shipping

Green cargo van driving in the city


Using recyclable materials and minimizing packaging cuts down the carbon impact of package waste

Cardboard boxes with crumpled paper inside


Optimized shipping routes can reduce the carbon impact of items

Aerial front view of a loaded container cargo vessel


Spreading inventory across multiple warehouses also lessens the impact of shipping

Amazon distribution center with trucks


Carbon offsets can make up for the remainder of emissions operators can’t eliminate

Aerial view of solar power plant and windmills


Investments in electric transportation will facilitate carbon-neutral shipping

Earthsmart FedEx zero emission all electrical truck

