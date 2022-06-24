

How college admissions have changed over the past 75 years

The Gothic campus of the University of Chicago



1944: GI Bill supports higher education access for veterans

President Franklin Roosevelt signing the GI Bill of Rights



1950s: Colleges begin using early admission

The exterior of a college admissions building



1958: National Defense Education Act creates federal scholarships to increase STEM research

US President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the National Defense Education Acth



1959: The American College Testing Program is created

ACT prep books



1964: Civil Rights Act bans racial and gender-based discrimination against college applicants

Lyndon Johnson signing the1964 Civil Rights Act



1965: Higher Education Act provides additional financial aid opportunities

A staffer for Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., distributing name plates on the table in preparation for the joint conference committee meeting on the 1965: Higher Education Act



1972: Title IX is implemented to stem gender-based discrimination

Protesters raising signs in support of Title IX



1975: The Common App is created

Man completing a college application



1992: The FAFSA is created

A FAFSA application



Present: Schools begin to eliminate SAT/ACT as entry requirements

Students congregate by the fountains outside of the University of California, Long Beach.