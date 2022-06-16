

Kate Kultsevych // Shutterstock

5 stats on how remote work affects inequality in the workplace

A female on a video call with coworkers



Travelpixs // Shutterstock

Women are 26% more likely to apply for remote jobs than men

Woman talking to her colleagues on video call with data on screen



LightField Studios // Shutterstock

Roughly 80% of Asian, Hispanic, and Black workers would prefer to work in a hybrid or fully remote setup

Side view of african american female working at home



Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

57% of working moms want to work remotely several days a week

Asian female taking notes from laptop video call



Kate Kultsevych // Shutterstock

42% of Black men feel more included while working remotely—just 27% of white women say the same

African American male on video call with colleagues



goodluz // Shutterstock

36% of women and 42% of trans tech workers reported an increase in gender-based harassment while working remotely during the pandemic

Woman at home looking away from her laptop