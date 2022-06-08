

Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

History of online security, from CAPTCHA to multifactor authentication

Hands typing on laptop



MIGUEL RIOPA // Getty Images

1970s: Antivirus software

Programmer Raymond Samuel Tomlinson, the creator of reaper



isak55 // Shutterstock

1970s: Encryption

Encrypted data on a monitor



McLittle Stock // Shutterstock

2000s: CAPTCHA

A person using a laptop with a captcha on the screen



tsingha25 // Shutterstock

2000s: Multifactor authentication

A man using multifactor verification by entering a code sent to his cellphone



fizkes // Shutterstock

2010s: Zero trust

A woman entering her username and password on a laptop