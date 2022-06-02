How businesses are accelerating the growth of internet-connected smart devices
Business spending on IoT has increased by more than 10% for the last three years
There are an estimated 18 billion IoT devices today
The devices are projected to create 90 zettabytes of information by 2025
The economic value of IoT could reach $5.5 trillion to $12.6 trillion by 2030
China is estimated to capture more than 26% of the total value of IoT devices by 2030
Smart devices improving operations productivity
