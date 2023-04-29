

Canva

States with the most quitters



Low pay, minimal opportunities for growth, and disrespectful work environments—these are just a handful of the top reasons why employees quit their jobs, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center Survey. Of course, there are myriad reasons workers might put in their notices, ranging from the mundane (like moving to a new state) to the dramatic (like having blow-up arguments with a supervisor).

In the wake of the Great Resignation, quitting seems far more common than ever. Some employees have even resorted to ghosting their employer—simply stopping work without ever informing their boss.

In fact, American workers are quitting at historically high rates: In February 2023, the national quit rate was 2.6%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That’s about 4 million people—up about 3.8% from January.

But are certain states across the U.S. feeling the burden more than others? To find out, Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank states by their preliminary February 2023 quit rates, using the number of quitters as a tiebreaker when needed. Quit rates are calculated by taking the number of quits as a percentage of the number of jobs in a state.

Keep reading through the list to see where your state falls—especially if you’re planning to leave your current job anytime soon.

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#51. Pennsylvania



– Quit rate: 1.7%

– Number of quits: 103,000



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#50. New York



– Quit rate: 1.7%

– Number of quits: 164,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. Connecticut



– Quit rate: 1.8%

– Number of quits: 31,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. Massachusetts



– Quit rate: 1.8%

– Number of quits: 68,000



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#47. New Jersey



– Quit rate: 1.9%

– Number of quits: 80,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. Michigan



– Quit rate: 2.0%

– Number of quits: 90,000



Canva

#45. Hawaii



– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 13,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. New Hampshire



– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 15,000



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#43. Nebraska

– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 22,000



Canva

#42. Minnesota

– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 63,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Illinois



– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 130,000



Marek Masik // Shutterstock

#40. California



– Quit rate: 2.1%

– Number of quits: 384,000



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#39. Wisconsin



– Quit rate: 2.2%

– Number of quits: 65,000



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#38. Missouri



– Quit rate: 2.3%

– Number of quits: 69,000



Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#37. Washington

– Quit rate: 2.3%

– Number of quits: 82,000

Canva

#36. Ohio

– Quit rate: 2.3%

– Number of quits: 131,000



George Wirt // Shutterstock

#35. Rhode Island

– Quit rate: 2.4%

– Number of quits: 12,000



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#34. Kansas

– Quit rate: 2.4%

– Number of quits: 35,000



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#33. North Dakota

– Quit rate: 2.5%

– Number of quits: 11,000



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#32. Iowa

– Quit rate: 2.5%

– Number of quits: 39,000

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#31. Vermont

– Quit rate: 2.6%

– Number of quits: 8,000



f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Washington D.C.

– Quit rate: 2.6%

– Number of quits: 20,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Oregon

– Quit rate: 2.6%

– Number of quits: 51,000



JohnDSmith // Shutterstock

#28. South Dakota

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 13,000



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#27. Maine

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 18,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. New Mexico

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 24,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Utah

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 48,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Arizona

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 87,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Virginia

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 115,000



Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#22. North Carolina

– Quit rate: 2.8%

– Number of quits: 138,000

randy andy // Shutterstock

#21. Nevada

– Quit rate: 2.9%

– Number of quits: 44,000



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#20. Idaho

– Quit rate: 3.0%

– Number of quits: 25,000



Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#19. Colorado

– Quit rate: 3.0%

– Number of quits: 87,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Indiana

– Quit rate: 3.0%

– Number of quits: 97,000



Mia2you // Shutterstock

#17. Florida

– Quit rate: 3.0%

– Number of quits: 288,000

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#16. Montana

– Quit rate: 3.1%

– Number of quits: 16,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Oklahoma

– Quit rate: 3.2%

– Number of quits: 55,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Maryland

– Quit rate: 3.2%

– Number of quits: 87,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Texas

– Quit rate: 3.2%

– Number of quits: 439,000



Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#12. Delaware

– Quit rate: 3.3%

– Number of quits: 16,000

f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. South Carolina

– Quit rate: 3.3%

– Number of quits: 75,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. West Virginia

– Quit rate: 3.4%

– Number of quits: 24,000



Canva

#9. Mississippi

– Quit rate: 3.4%

– Number of quits: 40,000



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#8. Alabama

– Quit rate: 3.4%

– Number of quits: 72,000



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#7. Tennessee

– Quit rate: 3.4%

– Number of quits: 112,000

LBill45 // Shutterstock

#6. Wyoming

– Quit rate: 3.5%

– Number of quits: 10,000



Canva

#5. Arkansas

– Quit rate: 3.5%

– Number of quits: 47,000



Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock

#4. Kentucky

– Quit rate: 3.5%

– Number of quits: 69,000



Canva

#3. Alaska

– Quit rate: 3.7%

– Number of quits: 12,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Louisiana

– Quit rate: 4.0%

– Number of quits: 77,000

Canva

#1. Georgia

– Quit rate: 4.1%

– Number of quits: 200,000