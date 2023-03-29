

Olena Yakobchuk // Shutterstock

Highest-paying jobs that don’t require a degree

Man in uniform pushing button in cabin during flight.

College isn’t for everyone, but many people—especially in recent generations—feel pressured to get a degree to achieve success. One recent survey found that at least 4 in 5 high school students (86%) felt this pressure from friends and family, with nearly 3 in 4 (73%) saying their post-high school decisions are determined by a career path.

It is true that lifetime earnings for those with a bachelor’s degree are typically higher than for those with just a high school diploma. But people who don’t graduate college can make a good living. A little over half of workers nationwide don’t have a college degree, and there are many high-paying jobs for them to choose from.

Stacker used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the 50 highest-paying jobs out of nearly 500 that don’t require a college degree. Jobs are ranked by annual wages; those without annual wages available were not considered. Other experience and training requirements, as well as employment levels and projections, were also included in the analysis but don’t affect the rankings.

College enrollment has dropped off in the last few years after a historic high, partially thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are among those who aren’t sure if college is the best fit for you, whether due to the cost or other factors, you can rest easy knowing there are plenty of career paths available.

Whether you want a technical and mechanical career in repairs or to supervise a retail shop, there are many options for noncollege graduates. Just keep in mind that some of the careers listed here require other forms of education or licensure, including specialized training programs or apprenticeships.

Canva

#50. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

– Median annual wage, 2021: $61,730

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 69.2% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 52,800

— Expected change by 2031: 1,200 jobs added



Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#49. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $61,790

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 74.1% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 646,800

— Expected change by 2031: 12,200 jobs added



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#48. Real estate brokers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $62,010

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 39.2% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 123,100

— Expected change by 2031: 7,100 jobs added



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#47. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Median annual wage, 2021: $62,060

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 44.6% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 508,000

— Expected change by 2031: 102,600 jobs lost



Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#46. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $62,220

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 57.7% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 55,900

— Expected change by 2031: 3,300 jobs lost

Canva

#45. Crane and tower operators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $62,240

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 89.1% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 45,100

— Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#44. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

– Median annual wage, 2021: $62,680

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 38.5% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 13,200

— Expected change by 2031: 700 jobs lost



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#43. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

– Median annual wage, 2021: $62,760

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 76.8% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 45,700

— Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added



socrates471 // Shutterstock

#42. Media and communication equipment workers, all other

– Median annual wage, 2021: $63,250

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 40.4% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Short-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 20,700

— Expected change by 2031: 1,000 jobs added



kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#41. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $63,500

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 67.4% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 32,500

— Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs added

ded pixto // Shutterstock

#40. Wellhead pumpers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $63,740

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 80.1% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 18,000

— Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs added



Canva

#39. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $63,840

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 73.8% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 11,800

— Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs added



Canva

#38. Railroad conductors and yardmasters

– Median annual wage, 2021: $63,960

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 76.2% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 34,300

— Expected change by 2031: 1,600 jobs added



Canva

#37. Boilermakers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $64,290

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 92.3% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Apprenticeship

– Number of jobs in 2021: 13,900

— Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost



Canva

#36. Fire inspectors and investigators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $64,600

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 54.8% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: 5 years or more

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 15,500

— Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added

pio3 // Shutterstock

#35. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $64,610

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 43.4% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 684,900

— Expected change by 2031: 21,500 jobs added



JL IMAGES // Shutterstock

#34. Transit and railroad police

– Median annual wage, 2021: $64,930

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 43.4% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 3,500

— Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs added



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#33. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $65,080

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 38.5% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 314,300

— Expected change by 2031: 18,300 jobs lost



santi lumubol // Shutterstock

#32. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

– Median annual wage, 2021: $65,380

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 66.1% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 131,700

— Expected change by 2031: 8,000 jobs added



Canva

#31. Chemical plant and system operators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $70,200

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 76.8% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 22,400

— Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs lost

Canva

#30. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $70,720

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 80.1% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 3,000

— Expected change by 2031: No change



4 PM production // Shutterstock

#29. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $71,260

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 72.3% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 544,700

— Expected change by 2031: 19,800 jobs added



sculpies // Shutterstock

#28. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $72,010

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 81.9% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: 5 years or more

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 735,500

— Expected change by 2031: 29,900 jobs added



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#27. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $73,060

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 62.9% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: 5 years or more

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 847,600

— Expected change by 2031: 23,600 jobs lost



Canva

#26. Pile driver operators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $76,260

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 91.4% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 3,900

— Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added

HannaTor // Shutterstock

#25. Gambling managers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $76,910

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 47.9% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 4,100

— Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added



Canva

#24. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

– Median annual wage, 2021: $77,250

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 69.2% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 9,200

— Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added



Canva

#23. Athletes and sports competitors

– Median annual wage, 2021: $77,300

– Typical education needed: No formal educational credential

— 36.6% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 15,800

— Expected change by 2031: 5,700 jobs added



Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock

#22. Gas plant operators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $77,850

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 76.8% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 15,300

— Expected change by 2031: 1,400 jobs lost



Canva

#21. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $78,230

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 44.3% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 82,800

— Expected change by 2031: 3,400 jobs added

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $78,310

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 76.5% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 126,600

— Expected change by 2031: 4,000 jobs added



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#19. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $79,540

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 76.8% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 35,300

— Expected change by 2031: 1,000 jobs added



g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#18. First-line supervisors of nonretail sales workers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $79,680

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 48.6% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 406,900

— Expected change by 2031: 1,400 jobs lost



APChanel // Shutterstock

#17. Locomotive engineers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $79,740

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 75.7% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 26,600

— Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs added



Canva

#16. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage, 2021: $79,770

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 64.3% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 24,900

— Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#15. Postmasters and mail superintendents

– Median annual wage, 2021: $80,250

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 36.8% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 12,300

— Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost



APChanel // Shutterstock

#14. Signal and track switch repairers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $80,570

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 79.3% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 6,800

— Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added



michaeljung // Shutterstock

#13. Power plant operators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $80,850

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 62.5% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 29,200

— Expected change by 2031: 4,500 jobs lost



wonderlustpicstravel // Shutterstock

#12. Subway and streetcar operators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $81,180

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 73.8% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 10,600

— Expected change by 2031: 400 jobs added



Igor Kardasov // Shutterstock

#11. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

– Median annual wage, 2021: $81,640

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 71.9% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 36,800

— Expected change by 2031: 400 jobs added

curraheeshutter // Shutterstock

#10. Ship engineers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $82,410

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 75.6% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 7,900

— Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs lost



Prath // Shutterstock

#9. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $83,640

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 29.9% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 112,900

— Expected change by 2031: 800 jobs lost



Suwin // Shutterstock

#8. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

– Median annual wage, 2021: $93,420

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 69.2% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 22,800

— Expected change by 2031: 1,100 jobs lost



Canva

#7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $97,860

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 77.5% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Apprenticeship

– Number of jobs in 2021: 23,200

— Expected change by 2031: 700 jobs added



goodluz // Shutterstock

#6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $98,230

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 60.9% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: 5 years or more

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 150,700

— Expected change by 2031: 12,700 jobs added

Lovely Bird // Shutterstock

#5. Power distributors and dispatchers

– Median annual wage, 2021: $98,530

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 62.5% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 9,700

— Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost



Canva

#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage, 2021: $99,330

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 37.4% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 132,300

— Expected change by 2031: 3,700 jobs added



Skycolors // Shutterstock

#3. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage, 2021: $99,640

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 18.2% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 47,700

— Expected change by 2031: 2,400 jobs added



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#2. Nuclear power reactor operators

– Median annual wage, 2021: $104,260

– Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

— 62.5% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term

– Number of jobs in 2021: 4,800

— Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs lost



Kokulina // Shutterstock

#1. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance

– Median annual wage, 2021: $134,750

– Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

— 67.9% of workers in this job don’t have a degree

— Typical related experience required: None

— Typical on-the-job training required: None

– Number of jobs in 2021: 4,400

— Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added

