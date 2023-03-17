

fizkes // Shutterstock

Counties where the most people work from home in each state

Person working with remote team on video chat.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, every task that could adapt to a remote activity did—fitness classes, happy hours, even doctor’s visits—and, crucially, the workday.

But plenty stayed in-person, partly depending on the task or job. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020 found that 71% of people who could do their jobs remotely were working remotely. Still, lower-income workers were less likely to be doing so, regardless of what their job duties were.

Geography mattered, too: Cities were more likely to have remote-friendly jobs, according to an OECD analysis, but many rural areas sought to attract workers who could now work from anywhere.

The shift to remote work didn’t completely end once offices reopened for in-person work: According to another survey from Pew Research Center, 59% of respondents were still working remotely in 2022.

ClickUp used Census Bureau data from the 2021 American Community Survey to find the county in each state with the largest percentage of people working from home at least some of the time.

Of course, the reason many workers are choosing to telework is different in 2023 than it was in March 2020. In the same 2022 Pew Research Center survey, respondents said working from home made it easier to balance their personal lives with work and meet deadlines. Fewer remote workers said they were concerned about being exposed to COVID-19 than in 2020.

Furthermore, a 2022 survey conducted by McKinsey and Company found that of the professionals surveyed who had the opportunity to work from home, 87% took advantage of it. A flexible working arrangement was even cited as the third-most powerful motivator to look for a new job.

So what is the state of remote work across the country? Nearly 18% of Americans who responded to the 2021 Census Bureau American Community Survey said they worked from home at least some during the previous week. That’s 27.6 million people—roughly triple the 9 million who said they worked from home in 2019.

Of course, the amount of remote workers varies from state to state: Nearly half of District of Columbia professionals worked remotely in 2021, with nearly a quarter of workers in Washington, Maryland, Colorado, and Massachusetts also logging on at home.

In this analysis, ties were broken by the number of workers in a county. Single-year American Community Survey estimates were only available for about 620 counties—those with populations over 65,000—out of over 3,000 nationwide, but were used instead of five-year estimates due to the extreme changes in work-from-home trends over the past few years. States are listed here in alphabetical order.

Keep reading to discover where most people work from home in your state.



Canva

Alabama: Madison County

Cityscape and waterway in Huntsville.

– People working from home within county: 19.2% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 193,623

– People working from home statewide: 9.6% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.2 million



Canva

Alaska: Anchorage Municipality

Anchorage skyline in winter.

– People working from home within county: 12.6% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 145,508

– People working from home statewide: 10.3% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 343,883



Gregory E. Clifford // Shutterstock

Arizona: Maricopa County

Scenic view of Phoenix.

– People working from home within county: 23.8% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 2.2 million

– People working from home statewide: 20.7% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.3 million



shuttersv // Shutterstock

Arkansas: Benton County

Walmart Museum downtown Bentonville,

– People working from home within county: 21.5% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 145,609

– People working from home statewide: 9.7% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.3 million



Canva

California: San Francisco County

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

– People working from home within county: 45.6% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 438,943

– People working from home statewide: 21.4% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 17.8 million



Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

Colorado: Boulder County

Aerial view of Boulder City in autumn.

– People working from home within county: 36.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 172,868

– People working from home statewide: 23.7% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.0 million



Canva

Connecticut: Fairfield County

Marina in Stamford.

– People working from home within county: 23.5% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 479,278

– People working from home statewide: 19.5% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.8 million



Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Delaware: New Castle County

Aerial view of Wilmington.

– People working from home within county: 23.6% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 275,885

– People working from home statewide: 18.6% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 455,993



Brittx // Shutterstock

Florida: Seminole County

Cranes Roost Park fountain and tower in Altamonte Springs.

– People working from home within county: 25.6% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 240,502

– People working from home statewide: 16.6% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 9.9 million



Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock

Georgia: Fulton County

Aerial view of Atlanta metro and highways.

– People working from home within county: 36.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 558,580

– People working from home statewide: 18.2% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 5.0 million



dirkr // Shutterstock

Hawaii: Hawaii County

Aerial view of Hawaii town.

– People working from home within county: 13.0% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 82,140

– People working from home statewide: 10.7% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 668,446



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

Idaho: Ada County

Skyline of downtown Boise.

– People working from home within county: 20.0% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 254,309

– People working from home statewide: 13.3% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 889,536



Canva

Illinois: DuPage County

Aurora Skyline and bridge.

– People working from home within county: 26.7% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 468,211

– People working from home statewide: 19.3% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 6.0 million



Canva

Indiana: Hamilton County

Aerial view of Coxhall Gardens in Carmel.

– People working from home within county: 27.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 187,363

– People working from home statewide: 11.9% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.2 million



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Iowa: Dallas County

Aerial View of the Downtown Center of Waukee

– People working from home within county: 27.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 59,377

– People working from home statewide: 13.4% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.6 million



Canva

Kansas: Johnson County

Streetview and clocktower in Overland Park, Kansas.

– People working from home within county: 27.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 329,827

– People working from home statewide: 13.8% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.4 million



Stephen Bailey // Shutterstock

Kentucky: Oldham County

Rural Kentucky horse farm.

– People working from home within county: 21.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 33,386

– People working from home statewide: 11.5% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.0 million



TFoxFoto // Shutterstock

Louisiana: Orleans Parish

Canal Street streetcar in downtown New Orleans.

– People working from home within county: 17.8% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 164,397

– People working from home statewide: 8.4% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.9 million



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Maine: Cumberland County

Portland Head Lighthouse and coastline.

– People working from home within county: 26.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 161,823

– People working from home statewide: 17.7% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 660,465



Canva

Maryland: Montgomery County

Rockville cityscape.

– People working from home within county: 37.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 540,481

– People working from home statewide: 24.0% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.1 million



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Massachusetts: Middlesex County

Aerial view of Cambridge and Anderson Memorial Bridge.

– People working from home within county: 32.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 866,649

– People working from home statewide: 23.7% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.5 million



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Michigan: Washtenaw County

Aerial view of downtown Ann Arbor in summer.

– People working from home within county: 29.5% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 183,684

– People working from home statewide: 16.4% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 4.5 million



Jeff Lueders // Shutterstock

Minnesota: Washington County

Looking down over the St. Croix River from Stillwater.

– People working from home within county: 32.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 140,694

– People working from home statewide: 20.9% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.9 million



Monarch Productions // Shutterstockk

Mississippi: DeSoto County

Aerial view of suburban neighborhood in Olive Branch.

– People working from home within county: 10.2% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 91,372

– People working from home statewide: 6.3% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.2 million



Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock

Missouri: St. Charles County

– People working from home within county: 22.6% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 216,203

– People working from home statewide: 14.7% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.9 million



Madison Kent // Shutterstock

Montana: Gallatin County

Aerial view Bozeman in summer.

– People working from home within county: 18.0% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 66,583

– People working from home statewide: 14.0% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 522,807



Canva

Nebraska: Douglas County

Aerial view Omaha in summer.

– People working from home within county: 19.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 303,363

– People working from home statewide: 12.8% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.0 million



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Nevada: Washoe County

Aerial view Reno in autumn.

– People working from home within county: 14.2% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 245,560

– People working from home statewide: 13.0% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.4 million



Canva

New Hampshire: Hillsborough County

Evening view riverfront in Manchester.

– People working from home within county: 22.7% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 233,146

– People working from home statewide: 19.3% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 733,129



FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

New Jersey: Somerset County

Drone view over park in Somerset.

– People working from home within county: 31.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 178,934

– People working from home statewide: 22.1% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 4.4 million



Jimack // Shutterstock

New Mexico: Santa Fe County

View of Santa Fe in autumn.

– People working from home within county: 24.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 69,704

– People working from home statewide: 15.2% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 877,399



pisaphotography // Shutterstock

New York: New York County

Manhattan skyline aerial view.

– People working from home within county: 36.5% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 793,149

– People working from home statewide: 19.6% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 9.0 million



Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

North Carolina: Orange County

– People working from home within county: 35.2% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 71,761

– People working from home statewide: 18.8% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 4.9 million



Guy William // Shutterstock

North Dakota: Cass County

Street in Fargo.

– People working from home within county: 13.7% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 107,722

– People working from home statewide: 8.9% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 397,892



dvgpro // Shutterstock

Ohio: Delaware County

Aerial view Delaware in summer.

– People working from home within county: 32.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 116,974

– People working from home statewide: 14.8% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 5.5 million



Valiik30 // Shutterstock

Oklahoma: Tulsa County

Cityview of Tusla.

– People working from home within county: 14.0% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 311,061

– People working from home statewide: 10.4% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.8 million



Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock

Oregon: Multnomah County

Portland cityscape from Pittock Mansion.

– People working from home within county: 32.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 425,906

– People working from home statewide: 22.7% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.0 million



LittleKitty // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania: Chester County

Aerial view of West Chester in summer.

– People working from home within county: 29.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 280,530

– People working from home statewide: 18.7% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 6.1 million



Ramunas Bruzas // Shutterstock

Rhode Island: Newport County

Newport city and old harbor.

– People working from home within county: 23.2% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 42,058

– People working from home statewide: 17.5% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 533,088



Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

South Carolina: York County

York County Courthouse in spring.

– People working from home within county: 18.5% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 137,482

– People working from home statewide: 11.7% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.3 million



Steven Frame // Shutterstock

South Dakota: Minnehaha County

Tourists visit Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

– People working from home within county: 14.7% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 109,606

– People working from home statewide: 11.1% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 445,606



Canva

Tennessee: Williamson County

Town center in evening.

– People working from home within county: 31.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 131,742

– People working from home statewide: 14.0% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.2 million



Canva

Texas: Travis County

Aerial view of Austin and river.

– People working from home within county: 36.2% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 731,623

– People working from home statewide: 16.3% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 13.6 million



Canva

Utah: Salt Lake County

Aerial view of Salt Lake City.

– People working from home within county: 23.5% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 613,545

– People working from home statewide: 20.0% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.6 million



Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

Vermont: Chittenden County

Burlington waterfront.

– People working from home within county: 26.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 91,678

– People working from home statewide: 19.6% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 327,910



Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

Virginia: Arlington County

Arlington Memorial Bridge in autumn.

– People working from home within county: 48.8% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 142,653

– People working from home statewide: 22.3% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 4.3 million



Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

Washington DC

Pennsylvania Avenue and US Capitol.

– People working from home within county: 48.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 354,033

– People working from home statewide: 48.3% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 354,033



kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

Washington: King County

Seatlle downtown skyline.

– People working from home within county: 38.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 1.2 million

– People working from home statewide: 24.2% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.7 million



Canva

West Virginia: Monongalia County

Aerial view of Morgantown.

– People working from home within county: 16.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 50,715

– People working from home statewide: 10.2% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 707,299



Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Wisconsin: Dane County

Madison skyline with Capitol dome.

– People working from home within county: 24.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 313,158

– People working from home statewide: 14.8% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.9 million



Canva

Wyoming: Natrona County

Casper cityview with mountain range.

– People working from home within county: 7.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 38,741

– People working from home statewide: 8.9% of workers

– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 283,628

This story originally appeared on ClickUp and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.